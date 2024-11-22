News & Insights

Intuit price target lowered to $775 from $800 at Barclays

November 22, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Intuit (INTU) to $775 from $800 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm does not see much in the Q1 print to meaningfully change the Intuit story. While there were moving parts on the Q2 profit guide, this was countered by better Credit Karma and QuickBooks Online, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

