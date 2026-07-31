Intuit or BILL: Which Fintech Is Built for Future Growth?

Intuit INTU and BILL Holdings BILL are leading providers of financial software for consumers and businesses, but they approach the market differently. Intuit offers a broad ecosystem spanning tax preparation, accounting, payments, personal finance and marketing through products like QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma and Mailchimp. BILL, meanwhile, specializes in automating financial operations for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable, expense management and payments.

Both companies are now reshaping their businesses around artificial intelligence. Intuit is embedding AI across its ecosystem to automate tax, accounting and financial workflows while expanding into adjacent financial services. BILL is building an AI-native financial operations platform to simplify payments, procurement and cash-flow management for SMBs. Both companies are rolling out AI-powered innovations.

Let’s find out which stock is better positioned to drive customer engagement and long-term revenue growth.

The Case for Intuit

Intuit's biggest strength is its diversified ecosystem. The company generated $8.56 billion in third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues, reflecting the scale of its consumer and business operations. Rather than relying only on accounting software, it combines bookkeeping, tax, payments, lending, marketing and personal finance on one platform, creating multiple cross-selling opportunities and recurring revenue streams.

Recent product launches reinforce this strategy. In July 2026, Intuit introduced the Intuit Business Credit Card, expanding into business payments, credit and spend management. Fully integrated with QuickBooks, the card automatically imports transactions and receipts, provides AI-powered cash-flow insights and offers spending controls, making QuickBooks a more comprehensive financial management platform.

Intuit is also extending AI beyond QuickBooks. Mailchimp recently launched Analytics AI, a conversational assistant that analyzes campaign, customer and e-commerce data to recommend actions that can improve marketing performance. The company also expanded AI-powered audience creation and integrated Mailchimp with ChatGPT and Claude, helping businesses automate marketing tasks.

These initiatives complement Intuit's broader AI strategy. Its AI agents already generate recommendations across more than 50 million transactions each week, while online payment volume, including Bill Pay, increased 30%, highlighting growing customer adoption of its payments ecosystem. The company is also seeing strong traction for premium offerings such as QuickBooks Online Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite, supporting higher customer engagement and long-term monetization.

Intuit still faces pricing pressure in the DIY tax business and execution risks from its workforce restructuring. However, its broad ecosystem and expanding AI capabilities provide several avenues for sustained growth.

The Case for BILL

BILL generated $406.6 million in third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and continues to strengthen its position as a financial operations platform for SMBs. Rather than expanding across multiple financial services like Intuit, BILL remains focused on helping businesses automate accounts payable, receivable, expense management and payments.

Its latest product launches in 2026 support that strategy. Supplier Payments Plus streamlines supplier reconciliation and digital payments, while BILL Travel integrates travel booking with expense management. These additions encourage customers to use more of BILL's services, strengthening retention and increasing revenue opportunities.

Artificial intelligence is central to BILL's long-term vision. More than 100,000 customers have already used its AI agents to automate invoice coding, payment execution and customer support. Meanwhile, the number of businesses using both its accounts-payable and Spend & Expense solutions increased 39% year over year, demonstrating that customers are adopting multiple products instead of relying on standalone solutions. BILL's network of more than eight million members and more than $1 trillion in historical payment volume provides a strong foundation for expanding AI-driven financial automation.

However, its narrower focus on SMB financial operations makes the business more exposed to changes in customer spending. The planned workforce reduction of up to 30% also creates additional execution risk as the company restructures around AI.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for INTU & BILL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL Holding’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 8.1% and 64.6%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending northward over the past two months.



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Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for Intuit’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates a year-over-year rise of 13.5% and 18.4%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past two months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation: INTU vs. BILL

From a valuation perspective, we note that BILL Holdings shares are trading at a discount to Intuit.

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), BILL is trading at 2.42X below INTU stock, which is currently trading at 3.62X. However, both BILL and INTU stocks are currently trading below their one-year median of 2.54X and 6.25X, respectively.



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Price Performance: INTU vs. BILL

Over the past three months, while shares of BILL have outperformed the S&P 500 composite, INTU has underperformed the same.



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INTU vs. BILL: Which Stock Has the Edge?

Both Intuit and BILL are using AI to deepen customer engagement and create new revenue opportunities, but their strategies differ. Intuit is expanding its broad financial ecosystem, while BILL is focused on becoming the AI-native financial operations platform for SMBs. Along with rising multi-product adoption and stronger customer engagement, these initiatives should help the company monetize its customer base more effectively, making BILL the more compelling stock for investors seeking AI-driven growth in financial automation.

Currently, INTU and BILL carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.