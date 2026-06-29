Intuit (INTU) Surges 5.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Intuit INTU shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $267.72. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Intuit recently surged 5%, supported by its expanding AI-powered financial software platform, growing cloud-based business ecosystem and strategic partnerships. The company delivered strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with revenue rising 10% year over year, driven by higher adoption of QuickBooks Online, payments, payroll and assisted tax offerings. Management also raised its full-year revenue and earnings guidance, signaling confidence in continued momentum.



The Global Business Solutions segment remains a major growth engine, with revenue increasing 15% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. QuickBooks Online accounting revenue climbed 22%, while Online Ecosystem revenue grew 19% on stronger customer adoption, pricing and online services growth. Intuit is also expanding its AI-driven expert platform by combining proprietary data, domain-specific AI and human expertise across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma to enhance customer engagement.



Strategic partnerships are further strengthening Intuit's platform. The company partnered with Anthropic to develop custom AI agents for businesses and consumers, signed a multi-year agreement with Affirm to make it the exclusive pay-over-time solution within QuickBooks Payments, and joined the Federal Reserve's FedNow Service to enable instant payments across its money product portfolio. These initiatives, together with continued share repurchases and dividend growth, support Intuit's long-term growth prospects.

This maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.59 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.6%. Revenues are expected to be $4.27 billion, up 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Intuit, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on INTU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intuit is a member of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, PTC Inc. PTC, finished the last trading session 2.8% higher at $115.72. PTC has returned -18.9% over the past month.

For PTC Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.3% over the past month to $1.6. This represents a change of -2.4% from what the company reported a year ago. PTC Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PTC Inc. (PTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.