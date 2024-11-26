Intrusion's New AI-Driven Shield Command Hub to Bolster Cybersecurity

Intrusion Inc. INTZ recently launched the cutting-edge Intrusion Shield Command Hub. To empower MSPs and network administrators, the Command Hub centralizes the management of Intrusion’s flagship security solutions—Shield Endpoint, Shield OnPremise and Shield Cloud. With its intuitive interface, robust artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights engine and powerful visualization tools, the Command Hub is poised to transform how organizations approach network security.



The state-of-the-art solution is designed to address a wide range of users—from experienced security professionals to administrators with minimal technical expertise. Administrators can oversee network health, traffic patterns and potential risks across multiple devices from a unified interface. The intuitive design ensures users of all expertise levels can easily access and leverage its features, making it suitable for daily tasks as well as in-depth threat analysis. It provides comprehensive visibility and management of network activities, allowing administrators to track essential security metrics spanning multiple devices through a unified interface.

A key component of the Command Hub is its AI-driven insights engine. By analyzing large volumes of network activity, this powerful tool provides administrators with actionable insights that strengthen their security posture. The AI engine supports various levels of abstraction, from individual device activity to high-level customer-wide overviews, making it highly effective for managing fleets. Additionally, it presents data through visualizations, simplifying the interpretation of key security insights and enabling prompt action.



Apart from its AI capabilities, the Intrusion Shield Command Hub is embedded with innovative features that address the challenges of modern cybersecurity management. The Command Hub provides near real-time updates on threats that have been mitigated — both inbound and outbound — geographic threat mapping and high-risk category analysis to enable administrators to rapidly evaluate their network's security. Also, it includes highly requested domain tracking and detailed insights into devices potentially at risk due to suspicious behavior.



Furthermore, the Command Hub presents critical network data in visually engaging and intuitive ways. Network data is showcased using interactive maps, graphs and charts, making it easier to understand details such as connection volumes, risk assessments and traffic flow. The data can be tailored and filtered by periods, device categories, or individual users, offering adaptability for security teams handling complex networks. Moreover, the hub includes cutting-edge reporting tools that analyze network traffic by region, providing administrators with valuable insights into the origins of both incoming and outgoing traffic.

Momentum in Cybersecurity Space Buoys INTZ’s Revenues

Strong uptake of its premium Intrusion Shield technology is driving growth and innovation for INTZ. In September 2024, it won a $2 million deal from the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) to fortify its cybersecurity measures. Per the deal, the company will create a customized solution that combines Intrusion's products and intellectual property — specifically Intrusion Shield and TraceCop — with consulting services focused on enhancing the DoD's resilience and security efforts.



In the last reported quarter, INTZ’s revenues rose 2.5% year over year to $1.5 million, driven by 49% sequential growth in Intrusion Shield revenues. This growth highlights increasing customer demand for cybersecurity solutions and Intrusion’s broadened market presence as it secures more Intrusion Shield partnerships each quarter.



Management expects the ongoing success of the Intrusion Shield to drive improved financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2024 and beyond.

INTZ’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

INTZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have lost 91% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 21.4%.



Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Plexus Corp., Inc. PLXS, Workday Inc. WDAY and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. IDCC & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%



Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.

