Intrusion launches Intrusion Shield Command Hub

Intrusion (INTZ) announced the launch of the Intrusion Shield Command Hub, a centralized hub that allows MSPs and network administrators a way to view, manage, and report on an entire fleet of Shield products, including Endpoint, OnPremise, and Cloud. The Command Hub’s latest feature is an AI-driven insights engine that analyzes vast quantities of network activity and gives administrators a prioritized list of actionable items based on its analysis. The Command Hub provides key insights into network health, traffic patterns, and potential threats, making it easier to stay ahead of risks across an organization’s infrastructure. Whether you are a seasoned security expert or someone with limited technical experience, the Command Hub’s intuitive design makes it easy for any level of expertise to navigate and leverage its powerful features, making it an ideal tool for both day-to-day operations and advanced threat-hunting. The Command Hub offers a high level of visibility and control over network activities, ensuring administrators can monitor critical security metrics across multiple devices from a single interface.

