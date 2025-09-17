Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) was up +1.18% at $1.71. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.31% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.1, up 71.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.91 million, up 27.33% from the year-ago period.

INTZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $7.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.69% and +34.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.17% lower. Intrusion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

