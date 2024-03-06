Intrepid Potash Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):

Earnings: -$37.29 million in Q4 vs. $3.98 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.91 in Q4 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of -$5.23 million or -$0.41 per share for the period.

Revenue: $56.66 million in Q4 vs. $66.68 million in the same period last year.

