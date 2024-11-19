Intrepid Metals Releases Meeting Materials Amid Postal Strike

Voleo Trading Systems Inc (TSE:INTR) has released an update.

Intrepid Metals Corp. has made its Annual General and Special Meeting materials available online due to a postal strike in Canada. Shareholders can access voting instructions and financial documents through various online platforms. The company focuses on exploring high-grade metal projects in Arizona, trading under the symbols INTR and IMTCF.

