Intred S.p.A. Enhances Share Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

Intred SpA (IT:ITD) has released an update.

Intred S.p.A., a leading telecommunications operator in Lombardy and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, recently acquired 2,312 of its own shares, bringing its total to 21,843 shares. This buyback effort, conducted from November 18 to November 22, 2024, was executed at an average price of 12.591 Euro per share, totaling 29,109.90 Euro. The company’s robust infrastructure and scalable business model position it as a key technology partner in the region.

