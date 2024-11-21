Intraco Ltd. Sees Strong Demand for Digital Securities

Intraco Ltd. (SG:I06) has released an update.
Intraco Ltd. has successfully closed its latest issuance of digital securities, raising S$14.95 million and US$4.09 million from accredited investors for its SGD CP Series 012 and USD CP Series 008 tokens, respectively. The strong demand highlights investor confidence, with significant contributions from associates of the company’s controlling shareholders. The issuance was advised by Taurus Point Capital, a subsidiary of Intraco.
