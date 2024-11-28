Intraco Ltd. Embraces Digital Securities in First Issuance

Intraco Ltd. (SG:I06) has released an update.
Intraco Ltd. has successfully closed its first issuance of commercial paper in digital securities, raising S$908,000 from retail investors in Singapore dollars. This marks a significant move for the company in leveraging digital financial instruments to engage retail investors. The issuance was advised by Taurus Point Capital Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Intraco.
