News & Insights

Stocks

Intraco Ltd. Embraces Digital Securities in First Issuance

November 28, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intraco Ltd. (SG:I06) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Intraco Ltd. has successfully closed its first issuance of commercial paper in digital securities, raising S$908,000 from retail investors in Singapore dollars. This marks a significant move for the company in leveraging digital financial instruments to engage retail investors. The issuance was advised by Taurus Point Capital Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Intraco.

For further insights into SG:I06 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.