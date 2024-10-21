News & Insights

Stocks

Intra Energy Corporation Announces Director Departure

October 21, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has announced the departure of Ben Dunn from its board of directors as of October 21, 2024. Dunn held significant interests in the company, including 16,460,000 fully paid ordinary shares and additional securities through Golden Dragon Resources. This change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction and investor interests.

For further insights into AU:IEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.