Intra Energy Corporation Announces Director Departure

Intra Energy Corporation Limited has announced the departure of Ben Dunn from its board of directors as of October 21, 2024. Dunn held significant interests in the company, including 16,460,000 fully paid ordinary shares and additional securities through Golden Dragon Resources. This change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction and investor interests.

