News & Insights

Stocks

Intouch Insight Promotes Sarah Beckett to VP

October 31, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intouch Insight (TSE:INX) has released an update.

Intouch Insight Ltd. has promoted Sarah Beckett to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, highlighting her transformative influence on the company’s industry leadership and brand recognition. The company also announced a grant of options for its employees and officers to purchase up to 50,000 common shares.

For further insights into TSE:INX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.