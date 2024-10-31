Intouch Insight Promotes Sarah Beckett to VP

Intouch Insight (TSE:INX) has released an update.

Intouch Insight Ltd. has promoted Sarah Beckett to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, highlighting her transformative influence on the company’s industry leadership and brand recognition. The company also announced a grant of options for its employees and officers to purchase up to 50,000 common shares.

