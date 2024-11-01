inTEST reports Q3 adjusted EPS 10c, consensus 7c

Reports Q3 revenue $30.3M, consensus $32.99M. CEO Nick Grant commented, “We delivered a solid quarter with revenue somewhat below our expectations although we delivered better than forecasted margins. While we had approximately $2M in shipments that were delayed into Q4, we had better mix compared with the trailing second quarter primarily due to semi shipments being more heavily weighted toward backend test. In addition, we have taken out costs to better align with current market conditions. Importantly, we generated cash from operations and, given our financial flexibility, we both paid down debt and repurchased shares. We believe that investing in our business is a great use of capital…While our visibility is limited given market conditions, we are encouraged with what appears to be some stabilization in our targeted industries as orders gradually improved through the quarter. We expect demand for our induction heating technology for front-end semi will lag recovery in our other markets but remain excited about the underlying fundamentals that will drive long term growth for these solutions. We believe the appeal of our engineered solutions, the diversification in our target markets and our success with scaling the business through acquisitions has provided relative stability in revenue and the ability to generate profits through industry cycles.”

