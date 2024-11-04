News & Insights

Intesa Sanpaolo’s Ratings Outlook Upgraded to Positive

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (IT:ISP) has released an update.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s long-term trend has been upgraded from stable to positive by Morningstar DBRS, while maintaining its long-term senior preferred rating at ‘BBB (high)’. This positive revision reflects a similar recent change for Italy, signaling improving prospects for the bank in the financial markets.

