News & Insights

Personal Finance

Interval Funds Weaknesses are their Strength

August 21, 2024 — 04:24 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Interval Funds Weaknesses are their Strength

Interval funds offer investors a way to diversify their portfolios with assets like real estate, private equity, and debt instruments, but they come with unique features. Unlike mutual funds, interval funds allow for liquidity only at specific intervals, such as quarterly or annually, rather than daily. 

 

This limited liquidity provides fund managers with greater flexibility in choosing investments. Despite their higher fees and limited redemption opportunities, interval funds are growing in popularity, especially among those nearing retirement, due to their potential for steady returns from less liquid assets.

 

Investors should be aware of the fund's redemption process, minimum investment requirements, and the varying performance of these funds. Firms like KKR and Capital Group plan to launch interval funds.

Finsum: Liquidity concerns are real, but relaxing this constraint lets opportunities blossom. 

  • interval funds
  • liquidity
  • diversification

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.