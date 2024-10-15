News & Insights

Personal Finance

Interval Funds Seeing Strong Demand

October 15, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Interval Funds Seeing Strong Demand

The investment landscape is buzzing with new possibilities as fund companies aim to make private equity more accessible to everyday investors through vehicles like interval funds. These funds are generating interest by allowing portfolios to include significant allocations to private assets, sidestepping the limitations imposed on traditional mutual funds. 

 

While the ability to invest in private equity within an interval fund offers diversification, the illiquid nature of these holdings presents serious challenges. Liquidity issues, compounded by venture capital structures, can severely limit the ability to trade private assets. 

 

Despite these hurdles, the demand for private market exposure in interval funds continues to rise, presenting both opportunities and significant risks for investors seeking to enter this space.

Finsum: If liquidity concerns are not very high then this alternative makes a lot of sense for many investors. 

  • interval funds
  • alts

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.