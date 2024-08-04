Interval Funds Bring Unique Advantages

Interval funds continue to gain popularity as investors become familiar with their benefits. New interval fund launches have increased since 2017, with 2024 on track for a record number.

Assets under management have grown 40% annually, reaching $80 billion by April 2024. These funds offer daily NAV pricing and subscription, but limit redemptions to quarterly intervals. This structure allows for investments in higher-return assets, better alignment of assets and liabilities, opportunistic buying, longer investment horizons for catalyst realization, and greater visibility of redemption requests.

Overall, interval funds combine traditional mutual fund features with unique advantages like a longer horizon allowing markets to less liquid investments.

Finsum: Interval funds offer a goldilocks like solution for certain investors.

