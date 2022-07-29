Intertek Group To Acquire Clean Energy Associates

(RTTNews) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a British quality assurance provider, said on Friday that it has inked a deal to buy Clean Energy Associates, LLC, for an undisclosed sum. The transaction is expected to be completed in early August.

"CEA's service offering is highly complementary to Intertek's existing solar energy offerings in product testing and certification and in-field inspections, creating a truly end-to-end value proposition in the solar energy value chain for customers globally," Intertek said in a statement.

Founded in 2008, CEA is headquartered in the U.S. with an operational base in China. It is a provider of quality assurance, supply chain traceability, and technical services to the solar energy and energy storage sectors.

CEA had posted 21.7 million pounds in revenues for 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.