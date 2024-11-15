Interra Resources Sees Production Dip Amid Optimized Recovery

Interra Resources Ltd. (SG:5GI) has released an update.

Interra Resources Limited reported a 3% decrease in oil production for Q3 2024 from its Myanmar fields, with a total output of 76,106 barrels. Despite the reduction, the company’s waterflood project is showing promising results with an average gain of 308 barrels per day across ten areas. Continuous efforts in field operations aim to minimize production declines through infrastructure improvements and maintenance.

For further insights into SG:5GI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.