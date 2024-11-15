News & Insights

Interra Resources Sees Production Dip Amid Optimized Recovery

November 15, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Interra Resources Ltd. (SG:5GI) has released an update.

Interra Resources Limited reported a 3% decrease in oil production for Q3 2024 from its Myanmar fields, with a total output of 76,106 barrels. Despite the reduction, the company’s waterflood project is showing promising results with an average gain of 308 barrels per day across ten areas. Continuous efforts in field operations aim to minimize production declines through infrastructure improvements and maintenance.

