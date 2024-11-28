News & Insights

Interra Resources Granted Extension for Watch-List Removal

November 28, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Interra Resources Ltd. (SG:5GI) has released an update.

Interra Resources Ltd. has received approval from SGX-ST for a 12-month extension to meet the criteria for removal from the watch-list, extending the deadline to December 4, 2025. The company had achieved a consolidated pre-tax profit for FY2023 but required more time to reach an average daily market capitalization of S$40 million. This extension provides a crucial window for Interra Resources to meet its financial targets and improve its standing in the market.

