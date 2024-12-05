News & Insights

Stocks

Interra Resources Boosts Stake Amid Morella’s New Discovery

December 05, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Interra Resources Ltd. (SG:5GI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Interra Resources Limited has increased its stake in Morella Corporation Limited to become a substantial holder, owning around 8% of the company. Morella recently announced a significant discovery of rubidium at its Mt Edon project in Western Australia, potentially enhancing its value. This development could be of interest to investors watching the Australian Securities Exchange for promising opportunities.

For further insights into SG:5GI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.