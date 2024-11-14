News & Insights

Interpump Group Shows Resilience Amid Market Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Interpump Group SPA (IT:IP) has released an update.

Interpump Group reports a resilient performance in Q3 2024, with net sales reaching €1,588.5 million despite a 7.7% year-over-year decline. The company anticipates a slight contraction in turnover but expects strong EBITDA margins between 22.5% and 23%, reflecting its diverse product lines and geographical stability.

