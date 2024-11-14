Interpump Group Shows Resilience Amid Market Challenges

Interpump Group SPA (IT:IP) has released an update.
Interpump Group reports a resilient performance in Q3 2024, with net sales reaching €1,588.5 million despite a 7.7% year-over-year decline. The company anticipates a slight contraction in turnover but expects strong EBITDA margins between 22.5% and 23%, reflecting its diverse product lines and geographical stability.
For further insights into IT:IP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.