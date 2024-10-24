Interpump Group Expands in Brazil with Key Acquisition

Interpump Group SPA (IT:IP) has released an update.

Interpump Group has expanded its presence in Brazil by acquiring a 59% stake in Hidrover Equipmentos Hidraulicos Ltda, a company specializing in hydraulic cylinders. This strategic acquisition, valued at 17.5 million Euros, aligns with Interpump’s portfolio and strengthens its foothold in the Brazilian market. The acquisition is expected to enhance the Group’s offerings in construction and agriculture sectors.

