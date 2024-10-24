News & Insights

Interpump Group Expands in Brazil with Key Acquisition

October 24, 2024 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Interpump Group SPA (IT:IP) has released an update.

Interpump Group has expanded its presence in Brazil by acquiring a 59% stake in Hidrover Equipmentos Hidraulicos Ltda, a company specializing in hydraulic cylinders. This strategic acquisition, valued at 17.5 million Euros, aligns with Interpump’s portfolio and strengthens its foothold in the Brazilian market. The acquisition is expected to enhance the Group’s offerings in construction and agriculture sectors.

