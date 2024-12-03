Interpublic Group unit Momentum Worldwide launches Nuance Matters

Momentum Worldwide, a global experiential marketing agency that is part of Interpublic Group (IPG), launches Nuance Matters to help brands grow through authentic connections and resonance with cultures. Understanding the “nuance” of a person’s identity and the communities they belong to is essential for brands seeking to create deeper connections. Nuance Matters will bridge the gap between brands and the consumers they serve by offering both innovative and culturally relevant strategies. Understanding identities is multifaced and deeply tied to culture, and Nuance Matters focuses on helping brands understand what truly matters to their audience. This insight is critical at a time when research reflects consumer expectations for authenticity…

