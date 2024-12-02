Interparfums to develop Off-White fragrance, cosmetic products

Interparfum announced that its 72% owned French subsidiary, Interparfums (IPAR) SA, has obtained all Off-White brand names and registered trademarks for Class 3 fragrance and cosmetic products, subject to an existing license that expires on December 31, 2025, when Interparfums will begin commercial use of the fragrance brands. The two companies will build a long-term relationship to work in unison on strategies, category launches, and market initiatives. Founded in 2012, by the late designer Virgil Abloh, Off-White is known for itsstreetwear influences and approach to youth luxury.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IPAR:
- Interparfums price target lowered to EUR 52 from EUR 54 at Berenberg
- Inter Parfums price target lowered to $155 from $158 at Piper Sandler
- Inter Parfums Projects 4% Growth for 2025
- Inter Parfums sees 2025 EPS $5.35, consensus $5.47
- Interparfums Reports Record Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.