News & Insights

Stocks

Interparfums to develop Off-White fragrance, cosmetic products

December 02, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Interparfum announced that its 72% owned French subsidiary, Interparfums (IPAR) SA, has obtained all Off-White brand names and registered trademarks for Class 3 fragrance and cosmetic products, subject to an existing license that expires on December 31, 2025, when Interparfums will begin commercial use of the fragrance brands. The two companies will build a long-term relationship to work in unison on strategies, category launches, and market initiatives. Founded in 2012, by the late designer Virgil Abloh, Off-White is known for itsstreetwear influences and approach to youth luxury.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IPAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.