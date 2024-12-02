Interparfums to develop Off-White fragrance, cosmetic products

Interparfum announced that its 72% owned French subsidiary, Interparfums (IPAR) SA, has obtained all Off-White brand names and registered trademarks for Class 3 fragrance and cosmetic products, subject to an existing license that expires on December 31, 2025, when Interparfums will begin commercial use of the fragrance brands. The two companies will build a long-term relationship to work in unison on strategies, category launches, and market initiatives. Founded in 2012, by the late designer Virgil Abloh, Off-White is known for itsstreetwear influences and approach to youth luxury.

