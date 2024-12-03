News & Insights

Interparfums to Develop Off-White Brand in Luxury Fragrance

December 03, 2024 — 01:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Interparfums (FR:ITP) has released an update.

Interparfums SA is set to expand its portfolio by developing the Off-White® brand in the perfume and beauty category, starting in 2025. Known for its blend of streetwear and luxury, Off-White® offers a unique market opportunity for Interparfums to explore new avenues in the luxury fragrance sector. The partnership aims to capitalize on Off-White®’s distinctive design language and cultural influence.

