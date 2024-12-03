Interparfums to Develop Off-White Brand in Luxury Fragrance

Interparfums (FR:ITP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Interparfums SA is set to expand its portfolio by developing the Off-White® brand in the perfume and beauty category, starting in 2025. Known for its blend of streetwear and luxury, Off-White® offers a unique market opportunity for Interparfums to explore new avenues in the luxury fragrance sector. The partnership aims to capitalize on Off-White®’s distinctive design language and cultural influence.

For further insights into FR:ITP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.