Interoil’s Production Boosted by Argentina Gains

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA reported a rise in its daily average operated production to 2,239 barrels of oil equivalent per day in October 2024, driven by increased output in Argentina despite a decline in Colombia. The boost in Argentina was attributed to the reactivation of wells, while Colombia’s Vikingo Field saw improvements after equipment interventions.
