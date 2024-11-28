News & Insights

Interoil’s Production Boosted by Argentina Gains

November 28, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA (DE:1ZD0) has released an update.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA reported a rise in its daily average operated production to 2,239 barrels of oil equivalent per day in October 2024, driven by increased output in Argentina despite a decline in Colombia. The boost in Argentina was attributed to the reactivation of wells, while Colombia’s Vikingo Field saw improvements after equipment interventions.

