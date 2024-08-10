News & Insights

International Sales Energize Celsius. Is It Time to Buy the Beaten-Down Stock?

August 10, 2024 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Geoffrey Seiler for The Motley Fool ->

While the U.S. energy drink market has stalled a bit, Celsius' biggest opportunity is in international expansion. On that front, the company saw solid growth in Q2, but it is just scratching the surface of its International opportunity. It just began selling its energy drinks in the U.K. and Ireland in the second quarter, while it plans to launch in Australia, New Zealand, and France later this year. This is just the start of what could be a long runway of growth in front of it.

Within the U.S., meanwhile, despite the tough environment, the company is still doing well in more alternative channels such as Amazon, food service, and clubs, where it is putting up strong growth. It has shown that it can continue to gain shelf space within existing retail outlets, while its Essentials line has also gained distribution.

From a valuation standpoint, the company trades at a slight premium to rival Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST). It has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29 times, versus 25 times for Monster based on next year's analyst estimates. However, its revenue is growing at a much faster pace, and its price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is 1.25 times, versus 1.94 times for Monster.

Given the large international opportunity in front of Celsius and its ability to still grow shelf space and gain share in the U.S., the stock looks pretty attractively priced right now. I would be a buyer at current levels while looking to add to positions on further dips.

