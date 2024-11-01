International Paper Reports Solid Q3 2024 Results

International Paper Company ( (IP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information International Paper Company presented to its investors.

International Paper Company is a global leader in sustainable packaging and fiber-based products, operating primarily within the pulp and paper industry, with significant recycling operations and a commitment to innovative solutions for customers worldwide.

In the third quarter of 2024, International Paper reported net earnings of $150 million, translating to $0.42 per diluted share, with adjusted operating earnings slightly higher at $153 million or $0.44 per share. The company also returned $161 million to shareholders through dividends, showcasing a solid cash flow performance.

Key financial highlights include net sales of $4.686 billion, a slight decrease from the previous quarter, along with operating profits driven by higher sales prices despite higher operating costs and lower volumes. Strategic moves such as organizational restructuring and cost reductions aim to focus resources efficiently, with an eye on potential strategic options for the Global Cellulose Fibers business.

Looking ahead, International Paper is poised to complete a significant transaction with DS Smith in early 2025. The company remains committed to enhancing value for stakeholders through its strategic initiatives and restructuring efforts, aiming to strengthen its position in the market as an innovative and reliable provider of packaging solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.