International Metals Mining Announces Share Consolidation

Gold State Resources Inc. (TSE:IMM) has released an update.
International Metals Mining Corp. is set to consolidate its shares on a four-to-one basis, effective November 20, 2024, a move that will streamline its outstanding shares to approximately 7 million. The company’s focus remains on its copper-gold porphyry property in Peru, aligning with its strategic emphasis on battery metals and mineral assets.
