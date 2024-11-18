International Metals Mining Announces Share Consolidation

Gold State Resources Inc. (TSE:IMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

International Metals Mining Corp. is set to consolidate its shares on a four-to-one basis, effective November 20, 2024, a move that will streamline its outstanding shares to approximately 7 million. The company’s focus remains on its copper-gold porphyry property in Peru, aligning with its strategic emphasis on battery metals and mineral assets.

For further insights into TSE:IMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.