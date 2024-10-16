International Graphite Shares "Exceptional" Testwork Results from Springdale

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) announced results from bench-scale micronising, spheroidising and purification testwork completed on graphite concentrates from its Springdale project.

The company's Tuesday (October 15) release states that testing was conducted on 23 kilograms of 95.3 percent loss on ignition (LOI) grade graphite concentrates from the asset, which is located in Western Australia.

Micronising and spheroidising testwork examined a number of process circuit options and resulted in the creation of two spheroidised graphite products, namely SpG18 and SpG11. According to International Graphite, the properties of both products exceed the quality and physical characteristics typically needed for active anode materials.

“This testing was designed to optimise the milling processes with the goal of improving product output. The results are highly encouraging and show there is significant potential to increase yield well beyond the projections in our original scoping study,” commented David Pass, the company's technical director, in a statement.



Purification testwork achieved a LOI grade of 99.99 percent, which the company said exceeds the published industry benchmarks for anode materials, which is 99.97 percent. An acid-based purification process was used.

Springdale is located in the Albany Frazer Belt, which is regarded as one of Australia’s most sought-after exploration regions. It is now the second largest graphite deposit in the country and one of the top 15 in the world.

According to a mineral resource estimate published in September 2023, the project holds an estimated 49.3 million tonnes at 6.5 percent total graphitic carbon, with 27 percent of the resource in the indicated category.

The company said the purified sample materials will be used in future coating testwork, to advance process flowsheet development and in equipment selection for the production of active anode materials for batteries.

“The unique operating expertise and intellectual property we are gaining from our R&D processing facilities in Collie is making an invaluable contribution to the development of our downstream flowsheet,” said Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland. “This, coupled with further testwork, will significantly advance our battery anode feasibility studies."

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.