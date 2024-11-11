News & Insights

International Graphite to Build Australia's First Micronising Facility

International Graphite Limited (AU:IG6) has released an update.

International Graphite Limited has secured a $4.5 million grant from the Western Australian Government to build Australia’s first commercial graphite micronising facility in Collie. The project will be constructed in two stages, with the initial phase fully funded and expected to produce graphite with high total graphitic content. This development positions the company as a significant player in the global graphite industry, outside of China.

