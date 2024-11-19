International Game Technology Faces Cybersecurity Breach

International Game Technology (IGT) has released an update.

International Game Technology PLC reported a cybersecurity breach that disrupted parts of its IT systems. The company is actively investigating the incident and has taken measures to protect its systems and continue operations. Communication with stakeholders and customers is ongoing as IGT works to restore its systems and mitigate disruptions.

