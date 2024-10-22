International Game signs three-year contract with La Francaise des Jeux

International Game (IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a three-year contract with La Francaise des Jeux, or FDJ, the operator of the French National Lottery, to deliver instant ticket games. This contract was awarded following a competitive procurement process, and reflects a longstanding partnership between IGT and FDJ, built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to global sustainability.
