International Game signs three-year contract with La Francaise des Jeux

International Game (IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a three-year contract with La Francaise des Jeux, or FDJ, the operator of the French National Lottery, to deliver instant ticket games. This contract was awarded following a competitive procurement process, and reflects a longstanding partnership between IGT and FDJ, built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to global sustainability.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.