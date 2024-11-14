News & Insights

International Game price target lowered to $22 from $25 at Jefferies

November 14, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Jefferies analyst David Katz lowered the firm’s price target on International Game (IGT) to $22 from $25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The Q3 report was “solid and in line,” which the firm expects should continue, but it expects that valuation support should be tempered until closer to the separation deal closing and the Italy Lotto contract rebid process makes progress, the analyst tells investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

