International Game price target lowered to $22 from $25 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz lowered the firm’s price target on International Game (IGT) to $22 from $25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The Q3 report was “solid and in line,” which the firm expects should continue, but it expects that valuation support should be tempered until closer to the separation deal closing and the Italy Lotto contract rebid process makes progress, the analyst tells investors.

