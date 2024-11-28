International Care Company Launches Final Warrant Exercise Period

International Care Company S.p.A (IT:ICC) has released an update.

International Care Company S.p.A. has announced the start of the final exercise period for its WICC24 warrants, allowing holders to subscribe to new shares at a rate of one share for every two warrants. This period, running from December 5 to December 20, 2024, marks the last chance for warrant holders to convert their holdings into shares before the warrants expire. The company, a leader in assistance services, offers a compelling opportunity for investors looking to engage with a firm at the forefront of digital health assistance.

