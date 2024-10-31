Intermediate Capital Clarifies JPMorgan Shareholding Status

Intermediate Capital (GB:ICG) has released an update.

Intermediate Capital Group plc announced a correction regarding JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s shareholding status, clarifying that the bank’s holdings did not fall below the notification threshold as previously reported. Investors are advised to refer to the notification from August instead. This update ensures transparency and accurate information for shareholders.

