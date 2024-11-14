Intermap Technologies Reports Surging Revenue Growth

Intermap Technology (TSE:IMP) has released an update.

Intermap Technologies reported a remarkable 241% increase in third-quarter revenue to $5 million, driven by its accelerated data collection efforts for Indonesia’s mapping program. The company’s strategic focus on leveraging advanced AI and geospatial solutions positions it well for continued growth, especially in the Indonesian market.

