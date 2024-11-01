Interface Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Interface ( (TILE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Interface, Inc. reported a robust third quarter for 2024, showcasing strong strategy execution with net sales rising 10.7% to $344.3 million and a gross profit margin increase to 37.1%. The company achieved double-digit growth in currency-neutral orders and significant profitability expansion, underlining the success of their One Interface strategy. With $76.2 million cash generated from operations and substantial debt repayment, Interface continues to strengthen its financial position, while forecasting further growth with a raised full-year outlook.

