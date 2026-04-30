InterDigital Inc. Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $75.33 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $115.60 million, or $3.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, InterDigital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.39 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $205.42 million from $210.51 million last year.

InterDigital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.33 Mln. vs. $115.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.14 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue: $205.42 Mln vs. $210.51 Mln last year.

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