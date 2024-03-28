InterDigital (IDCC) Unveils Multiple Solutions at NAB 2024

InterDigital IDCC will demonstrate its innovative contributions to video streaming and sustainability technologies at NAB 2024 alongside its partners. The company will showcase advancements in High Dynamic Range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions, as well as AI-enhanced energy-efficient streaming technologies.

One of its notable contributions is a suite of HDR solutions developed in collaboration with Philips and Technicolor - Advanced HDR by Technicolor. These solutions utilize machine learning to optimize image quality and improve the viewing experience for consumers.

The Advanced HDR solutions enable end-to-end HDR and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) production with a single master workflow. This ensures optimal source fidelity between SDR-to-HDR and HDR-to-SDR conversions. Also, these solutions facilitate HDR broadcasts over ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV stations.

Furthermore, InterDigital will address sustainability in streaming solutions as well as showcase strategies to support the eco-friendly delivery of Ultra HD content. This includes demonstrations on pixel value reduction in HDR content, energy-efficient media streaming and the impact of viewing conditions on display energy consumption.

InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Apart from the company’s strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings are likely to drive considerable value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses.

The combined revenue-generating potential of the wireless and consumer electronics licensing platforms has reached around $650 million. This underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, Wi-Fi, and HEVC video technology.

IDCC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of IDCC have gained 49.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

