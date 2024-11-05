InterContinental Hotels’ Strategic Share Buyback Move

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group has repurchased 37,205 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from £84.74 to £86.04 per share, averaging £85.30. This move, executed through Goldman Sachs International, is part of a strategic effort to manage its share capital and enhance shareholder value.

