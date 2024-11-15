News & Insights

InterContinental Hotels Reduces Share Count with Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares at an average price of £95.0021 each, with plans to cancel them. This move, executed through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the company’s share count, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and signaling confidence in its financial health.

