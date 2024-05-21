InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has bought back 54,409 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from £78.30 to £79.52, with an average price of £78.95 per share. The transaction occurred on 20 May 2024 and the shares are set to be cancelled, reducing the total number of ordinary shares in issue. This move may influence the hotel group’s stock market performance, signaling potential confidence in the business’s future prospects.

