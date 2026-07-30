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Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

July 30, 2026 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $958 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $851 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.074 billion or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $3.611 billion from $3.262 billion last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $958 Mln. vs. $851 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $3.611 Bln vs. $3.262 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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