Interactive Map Reveals Mortgage Refinance Rates Across U.S. States

Homeowners looking to refinance their mortgages can now access state-specific rate information through a newly available interactive map tool. The map displays current average 30-year mortgage refinance rates for all U.S. states, providing valuable data for homeowners considering refinancing options.

According to the latest data, the most affordable states for mortgage refinancing currently offer rates between 6.92% and 7.21%. This variation highlights the regional differences in lending markets across the country, with some states providing more favorable terms than others.

Regional Rate Variations

The interactive map reveals notable geographic patterns in refinance rates. States with the lowest rates (starting at 6.92%) may benefit from stronger local economies, higher competition among lenders, or different regulatory environments.

The nearly 0.3 percentage point difference between the lowest and highest rates among the most affordable states can translate to significant savings over the life of a loan. For a $300,000 mortgage, even a 0.25% rate difference can mean thousands of dollars in interest savings over a 30-year term.

What This Means for Homeowners

The availability of this state-by-state data gives homeowners a clearer picture of how their local market compares to national averages. Those living in states with lower average rates may find this an opportune time to consider refinancing, especially if they currently hold mortgages with rates significantly higher than now.

Financial experts suggest that homeowners should consider factors beyond just the advertised rate when evaluating refinance options:

Closing costs and fees, which can vary by lender and region

Loan terms and conditions

The length of time homeowners plan to stay in their current home

Current equity position

How to Use the Interactive Tool

The interactive map lets users click on any state to view its current average 30-year refinance rate. This user-friendly approach makes it simple for homeowners to assess how their state compares to others nationwide quickly.

Users can also track rate changes over time, helping them identify trends and potentially time their refinancing decision to secure the most favorable terms—the tool updates regularly to reflect current market conditions.

“Finding the right time to refinance requires understanding both national trends and local market conditions. This state-by-state data helps homeowners make more informed decisions,” notes a mortgage industry analyst familiar with the tool.

Market Context

The current refinance rate environment reflects broader economic conditions, including Federal Reserve policies and inflation concerns. After historically low rates during the pandemic, mortgage rates increased substantially throughout 2022 and into 2023.

The current range of 6.92% to 7.21% in the most affordable states represents a significant increase from the sub-3% rates seen at the height of the pandemic-era housing boom. However, these rates may still offer savings opportunities for homeowners who purchased or last refinanced when rates were even higher.

As mortgage markets adjust to changing economic conditions, tools that provide transparent, location-specific data become increasingly valuable for consumers navigating complex financial decisions. The interactive map represents a step toward greater transparency in the mortgage refinance market.

