Interactive Brokers Q3 Earnings Increase Y/Y on Higher Revenues

Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 reflects a rise of 12.9% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was $1.78.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues. The company recorded growth in customer accounts in the quarter, which, along with a rise in daily average revenue trades (DARTs), was another tailwind. However, higher expenses hurt the results to some extent.



After considering non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $199 million or $1.81 per share, up from $167 million or $1.56 in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for net income was $185.4 million.



Interactive Brokers reported comprehensive income available to common shareholders of $238 million or $2.18 per share compared with $148 million or $1.38 in the prior-year quarter.

IBKR’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total GAAP net revenues were $1.37 billion, up 19.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line was $1.32 billion. Adjusted net revenues were $1.33 billion, up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Total non-interest expenses increased 23.9% year over year to $378 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components except for communications expenses. Our estimate for non-interest expenses was pegged at $388 million.



Income before income taxes was $987 million, increasing 17.5% from the prior-year quarter.



The adjusted pre-tax profit margin was 72%, down from 73% a year ago.



In the reported quarter, total customer DARTs increased 41.7% year over year to 2.7 million, matching our estimates for the metric.



Customer accounts grew 28.3% from the year-ago quarter to 3,120,000. Our prediction for customer accounts was 3,121,000.

Strong Capital Position of Interactive Brokers

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents (including cash and securities set aside for regulatory purposes) totaled $69.9 billion compared with $68 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, total assets were $148.5 billion compared with $128.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Total equity was $16.1 billion, up from $14.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Our View on IBKR

Interactive Brokers' efforts to develop proprietary software and an increase in emerging market customers are expected to keep aiding financials. Higher interest rates will likely aid revenue growth in the near term. However, rising expenses and high exposure to geopolitical risks through overseas are headwinds.

