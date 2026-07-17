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IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Achieves #5 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Take-Two Interactive Software

July 17, 2026 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) has taken over the #5 spot from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A versus Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (IBKR plotted in blue; TTWO plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IBKR vs. TTWO:

IBKR,TTWO Relative Performance Chart

IBKR is currently trading down about 2.3%, while TTWO is down about 1.2% midday Friday.

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Further IBKR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

IBKR
TTWO

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