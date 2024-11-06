Inter Parfums reports Q3 EPS $1.93, consensus $1.83

Reports Q3 revenue $425M, consensus $424.91M. Jean Madar, CEO of Interparfums noted, “Sales in the current third quarter were the highest for any quarter in our history led by the ongoing strength of the global fragrance market, solid performance of our largest brands, and the addition of our newest brands. “Third quarter sales in our three largest markets, North America, Western Europe, and Asia/Pacific grew by 12%, 25% and 15%, respectively. Our sales in China are modest, but we are planning to ramp up our promotional programs next year, with the expectation to begin our measured expansion efforts into that country in 2026. “Central and South America’s sales increased by 20% and Eastern Europe achieved comparable quarter sales growth of 23%, after a slow start earlier in the year due to supply constraints. “During the summer months, we shipped initial orders for gift sets, resulting in successful sell-out and strong re-orders during the fall. Currently, our retail partners and distributors are replenished and well stocked in preparation for the holiday season. Historically, this program primarily catered to U.S.-based consumers; however, we are now experiencing higher demand across Europe and the Middle East. We anticipate healthy sell-out performance for the balance of the year.” Discussing the newest brands, Mr. Madar continued, “The Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste fragrance lines, which entered our sales mix in the beginning of the year, have been welcome additions to our portfolio, contributing 10% to our topline performance in the third quarter, giving us confidence that combined sales of these two brands will exceed $100 million in 2024. “We are looking forward to a good final quarter and record results for the year. We have already received excellent feedback from both distributors and retailers on our 2025 new product pipeline, which is especially reassuring given that the fragrance market, while still robust, has somewhat moderated. For next year, we are expecting a softer landing with more sustainable growth rates than in prior years. “While we are always on the lookout for additional brand opportunities, our broad-based existing portfolio, along with our expertise in advertising and promotion, product development, market intelligence, and global distribution, should continue to fuel record results in the coming years.”

